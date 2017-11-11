‘Star Trek’ Actor George Takei Accused Of Sexual Assault By Model Scott R. Brunton

‘Star Trek’ star George Takei has been accused of sexually assaulting a former model.
Scott R. Brunton alleges that the actor, who played Sulu in the classic sci-fi TV series, groped him at his apartment in 1981 when he was a 23-year-old aspiring model and actor.
He told The Hollywood Reporter that the incident happened when he turned to the actor for advice and support during a break-up with his then boyfriend.
“This happened a long time ago, but I have never forgotten it,’ he told the publication.
“It is one of those stories you tell with a group of people when people are recounting bizarre instances in their lives, this always comes up. I have been telling it for years, but I am suddenly very nervous telling it.”
After meeting at a bar, the pair reportedly exchanged numbers and kept in touch. Brunton claims the actor invited him to dinner and the theater after he split from his partner.
“He was very good at consoling me and understanding that I was upset and still in love with my boyfriend.”
According to Brunton, the two men then went back to the actor’s home for a drink.
“We have the drink and he asks if I would like another,” Brunton recalls. “And I said sure. So, I have the second one, and then all of a sudden, I begin feeling very disoriented and dizzy, and I thought I was going to pass out.
“The next thing I remember I was coming to and he had my pants down around my ankles and he was groping my crotch and trying to get my underwear off and feeling me up at the same time, trying to get his hands down my underwear.”
After confronting the actor about his actions, Brunton says he then left the apartment and stayed in his car until he felt well enough to drive home.
The veteran actor, now 80, has yet to comment on the allegation.
According to his rep, he “is traveling in Japan and Australia and not reachable for comment.”
Last week, Takei spoke out about sexual misconduct allegations leveled against Kevin Spacey by the actor Anthony Rapp.
Takei said: “When power is used in a non-consensual situation, it is a wrong. For Anthony Rapp, he has had to live with the memory of this experience of decades ago. For Kevin Spacey, who claims not to remember the incident, he was the older, dominant one who had his way.
“Men who improperly harass or assault do not do so because they are gay or straight ― that is a deflection. They do so because they have the power, and they chose to abuse it.”
HuffPost UK have contacted Takei’s reps for comment.