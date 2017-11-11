‘Star Trek’ Actor George Takei Accused Of Sexual Assault By Model Scott R. Brunton

‘Star Trek’ star George Takei has been accused of sexually assaulting a former model. Scott R. Brunton alleges that the actor, who played Sulu in the classic sci-fi TV series, groped him at his apartment in 1981 when he was a 23-year-old aspiring model and actor. He told The Hollywood Reporter that the incident happened when he turned to the actor for advice and support during a break-up with his then boyfriend.

Gabriel Olsen via Getty Images George Takei

“This happened a long time ago, but I have never forgotten it,’ he told the publication. “It is one of those stories you tell with a group of people when people are recounting bizarre instances in their lives, this always comes up. I have been telling it for years, but I am suddenly very nervous telling it.” After meeting at a bar, the pair reportedly exchanged numbers and kept in touch. Brunton claims the actor invited him to dinner and the theater after he split from his partner. “He was very good at consoling me and understanding that I was upset and still in love with my boyfriend.”

Rex George Takei played Sulu in the original 'Star Trek' TV series.

According to Brunton, the two men then went back to the actor’s home for a drink. “We have the drink and he asks if I would like another,” Brunton recalls. “And I said sure. So, I have the second one, and then all of a sudden, I begin feeling very disoriented and dizzy, and I thought I was going to pass out. “The next thing I remember I was coming to and he had my pants down around my ankles and he was groping my crotch and trying to get my underwear off and feeling me up at the same time, trying to get his hands down my underwear.”

"I have been telling it for years, but I am suddenly very nervous telling it,” says George Takei accuser https://t.co/ZiL5AmMPAP — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) November 11, 2017