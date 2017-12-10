ITV Georgia Toffolo and Jamie Lomas battled it out in the 'I'm A Celebrity' final

Jamie was declared the runner up, after Iain finished in third place earlier in the evening. After hosts Ant and Dec announced Georgia had won the 17th series of the ITV reality show, the said: “I don’t know what to say. I didn’t think anyone would like me. I’m really taken aback. “Wow, thank you so much.”

ITV Toff couldn't believe she had won

In the lead up to the climax of the series, viewers had seen the final three compete in an individual Bushtucker Trial in a bid to win their dream meals. Toff took part in John T-Revolting, where she was put in a transparent box that eventually filled with biting green ants, soldier crabs, cockroaches yabbies, mud crabs, spiders and scorpions, in order to win the starters.

Rex/Shutterstock/ITV Toff was enclosed in a box filled with critters

Iain was playing for three main courses, and had to take part in an eating challenge, devouring two turkey testicles; a camel brain; blended cockroaches, crickets, meal worms and beach worms; and a pig’s vagina.

Rex/Shutterstock/ITV Iain took on an eating challenge

Jamie took part in Panic Pitt, where he had to stay in an underground chamber for 10 minutes while 40 snakes joined him. Each of the trio passed their challenge, winning a complete slap up meal of their choice, complete with drinks and treats.

Rex/Shutterstock/ITV Jamie was locked in a pit of snakes

Toff now joins the likes of Scarlett Moffatt, Vicky Pattison, Stacey Solomon, Joe Swash and Matt Willis, who have all previously won the ITV reality series. Find out how the celebrities adjust to life back in the real world on ‘I’m A Celebrity... Coming Out’ on Friday 15 December at 9pm on ITV.