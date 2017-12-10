All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    Georgia 'Toff' Toffolo Wins 'I'm A Celebrity' 2017, Beating Jamie Lomas And Iain Lee In Final

    There's a new Queen of the Jungle!

    10/12/2017 22:38 GMT | Updated 52 minutes ago

    Georgia ‘Toff’ Toffolo has been crowned the latest winner of ‘I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!’.

    The ‘Made In Chelsea’ star beat former ‘Hollyoaks’ star Jamie Lomas and presenter Iain Lee to the title of Queen Of The Jungle during Sunday (10 December) night’s final. 

    ITV
    Georgia Toffolo and Jamie Lomas battled it out in the 'I'm A Celebrity' final

    Jamie was declared the runner up, after Iain finished in third place earlier in the evening. 

    After hosts Ant and Dec announced Georgia had won the 17th series of the ITV reality show, the said: “I don’t know what to say. I didn’t think anyone would like me. I’m really taken aback. 

    “Wow, thank you so much.”

    ITV
    Toff couldn't believe she had won

    In the lead up to the climax of the series, viewers had seen the final three compete in an individual Bushtucker Trial in a bid to win their dream meals. 

    Toff took part in John T-Revolting, where she was put in a transparent box that eventually filled with biting green ants, soldier crabs, cockroaches yabbies, mud crabs, spiders and scorpions, in order to win the starters. 

    Rex/Shutterstock/ITV
    Toff was enclosed in a box filled with critters

    Iain was playing for three main courses, and had to take part in an eating challenge, devouring two turkey testicles; a camel brain; blended cockroaches, crickets, meal worms and beach worms; and a pig’s vagina. 

    Rex/Shutterstock/ITV
    Iain took on an eating challenge

    Jamie took part in Panic Pitt, where he had to stay in an underground chamber for 10 minutes while 40 snakes joined him. 

    Each of the trio passed their challenge, winning a complete slap up meal of their choice, complete with drinks and treats. 

    Rex/Shutterstock/ITV
    Jamie was locked in a pit of snakes

    Toff now joins the likes of Scarlett Moffatt, Vicky PattisonStacey SolomonJoe Swash and Matt Willis, who have all previously won the ITV reality series.

    Find out how the celebrities adjust to life back in the real world on ‘I’m A Celebrity... Coming Out’ on Friday 15 December at 9pm on ITV.

