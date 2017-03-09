Geri Horner Makes Tearful 'This Morning' Appearance As She Discusses George Michael's Death

As conversation turned to his passing during an interview on the ITV daytime show on Thursday (9 March), Geri became visibly upset as she explained how “gutted” she was.

The former Spice Girl was close friends with George, who passed away on Christmas Day , aged 53.

Geri Horner became emotional as she fondly remembered the late George Michael during an appearance on ‘This Morning’ .

She told hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby: “”I absolutely loved him - I’m going to cry, I’m all hormonal - but when I left the Spice Girls, he just took me under his wing.

“He was just such a lovely person, so it was very shocking.”

Touching on how his death had come shortly before the arrival of her son Monty, she explained: “Suddenly I have a baby and it’s the circle of life. You just don’t expect it. He was such a good man.”

She continued: “You know how real friends tell you how it is, they keep your feet on the ground. He was very mentoring - I would play my music and he’d tell me when I was rubbish and when I was good, but also he loved this programme! That’s what I really loved about him. He was quite normal. And so generous.

“He bought me a car, he helped me with first daughter, I lived with him, so I was gutted. It’s not until someone goes you suddenly go ‘Oh my God’.

“It’s very sad when someone we all love dies.”