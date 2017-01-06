Geri Horner gave fans a glimpse of her blossoming baby bump in her latest Instagram snap.

The 44-year-old, who is currently pregnant with her second child, shared a photo of her doing “preggie yoga” on Thursday 5 January.

The former Spice Girl was pictured leaning back onto a chair with a band round her waist, pointing her bump up into the air.

Preggie yoga 🤗 A photo posted by Geri Horner (@therealgerihalliwell) on Jan 4, 2017 at 10:42am PST

Horner’s fans commented on the photo telling her how “amazing” she looked.

“Wow Geri you look fantastic,” one person wrote. “Wish I was that flexible - bet yoga is great for you and your little baby.”

Another mother commented: “Pregnancy really suits you Geri. I’ve been doing yoga since I was 12 weeks pregnant and feel fantastic afterwards.”

Others assumed, due to the position of Horner’s bump, that she’s having a baby boy.

“That baby boy is gonna come out so easy,” one person wrote, with another one commenting: “Definitely having a boy! I carried exactly the same, twice.”

A photo posted by Geri Horner (@therealgerihalliwell) on Dec 24, 2016 at 12:21pm PST

Horner revealed in October 2016 that she was expecting her second child, her first with her husband Christian Horner. Horner is already mum to 10-year-old Bluebell Madonna, from a previous relationship.

