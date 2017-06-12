Geri Horner has announced plans to release a tribute song in honour of her friend, George Michael.
The former Spice Girls singer has revealed she’ll be unveiling the track - her first solo release in the UK in more than a decade - on 23 June, two days before what would have been George’s 54th birthday.
She said she “didn’t know quite what to do with my feelings” following the loss of the ‘Jesus To A Child’ singer, explaining: “I was nine-months pregnant with my son Monty and I was full of emotions... so I put it in a song, which became ‘Angels in Chains’.
“I feel very blessed to have the opportunity to work on this record with Chris Porter and the same team George had hand picked for his own projects.”
Geri will be donating all the proceeds from the track, titled ‘Angels In Chains’, to Childline, which was one of the many charities George supported throughout his lifetime.
She’s also spoken about how George always encouraged her to pick up her solo career once again, telling The Sun: “I think I was quite scared [to return as a solo artist] if I’m really honest.
“I thought, you know, I’m not the hotpants girl, the young thing. That was an era and how am I going to come back?
“So I kept on writing these songs, and I used to always play them to George and he’d say, ‘Leave a bit of time — you can have an evolution.’
“The more joy and good can come out of [the song]... I think George would approve of that. Every step I’ve taken I’ve tried to think. ‘Would he approve of this?’ ”
Geri was among the first of George’s famous friends to pay tribute in the wake of his death, commenting on Twitter that he was “a dear friend, the kindest, most generous and talented person”, and later named her newborn son in his honour.
Since leaving the Spice Girls, Geri had four number ones in the UK singles chart, but her most recent offering, ‘Half Of Me’, famously sold less than 400 copies upon its release exclusively in Australia back in 2013.
More recently, she’s been widely reported to be involved in a Spice Girls reunion with former bandmates Mel B and Emma Bunton, though in January it was claimed that she’d “pulled out” of the project.