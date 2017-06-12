Geri Horner has announced plans to release a tribute song in honour of her friend, George Michael.

The former Spice Girls singer has revealed she’ll be unveiling the track - her first solo release in the UK in more than a decade - on 23 June, two days before what would have been George’s 54th birthday.

She said she “didn’t know quite what to do with my feelings” following the loss of the ‘Jesus To A Child’ singer, explaining: “I was nine-months pregnant with my son Monty and I was full of emotions... so I put it in a song, which became ‘Angels in Chains’.

“I feel very blessed to have the opportunity to work on this record with Chris Porter and the same team George had hand picked for his own projects.”