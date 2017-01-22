Geri Horner has paid tribute to her close friend George Michael who died last month, by naming her newborn baby boy after the singer. The former Spice Girl star welcomed Montague George Hector Horner into the world on Saturday morning. ‘Monty’, as he’s already been nicknamed, is Geri’s first child with Formula 1 racing team boss husband Christian Horner.

Anthony Harvey via Getty Images Geri with her husband Christian Horner.

A family source told The Mirror: “Geri wanted George to be a part of Monty’s life, so she felt it only fitting that her newborn have a middle name after the star.” Geri already has a 10-year-old daughter, Bluebell Madonna, from a previous relationship. She also has a connection to the late ‘Careless Whisper’ singer, as she is the goddaughter of his ex partner, Kenny Goss. Shortly after the birth, the 44-year-old former Ginger Spice shared an Instagram snap of her son’s foot with the caption: “Montague George Hector Horner arrived this morning, a beautiful little brother for Bluebell and Olivia #amazing-day #grateful #monty.

Montague George Hector Horner arrived this morning, a beautiful little brother for Bluebell and Olivia #amazing-day #grateful #monty 👶🏼 A photo posted by Geri Horner (@therealgerihalliwell) on Jan 21, 2017 at 7:15am PST

And she added on Twitter: “Christian and I are delighted to announce our baby boy was born this morning weighing 7lbs 8oz.” Fellow Spice Girl Emma Bunton, who now shares a birthday with Monty, was one of the first to congratulate Geri on her new arrival. Geri posted a picture of the pair in their Spice Girl days as a special birthday tribute and the former Baby Spice responded: “Amazing news, so happy! Birthdaytwins, birthdaymade. Love you all.”

KMazur via Getty Images Geri and George.

Wham! star George was found dead on Christmas morning, aged 53, by boyfriend Fadi Fawaz. Following the tragic news, Geri posted: “So so sad, RIP George, a dear friend, the kindest, most generous and talented person.”