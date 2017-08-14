Geri Horner has opened up about being a mum to seven-month-old Monty and revealed she’s keen to have more kids.

The 45-year-old former Spice Girl called her son a “gift”, adding that he is the “sweetest, most affectionate baby”.

Monty is Horner’s first child with her husband Christian Horner. She is also mum to 10-year-old Bluebell Madonna from a previous relationship.

“I totally understand now that protective thing mums have with their sons; that deep-rooted feeling of: ‘That’s my boy,’” she told Hello! Magazine.