Geri Horner has opened up about the struggle she and husband Christian Horner went through to conceive her second child.

The 45-year-old, who gave birth to her son Monty in January 2017, said she and her husband tried for a baby for more than a year after their wedding in 2015.

Horner also has 11-year-old daughter Bluebell from a former relationship and her husband is dad to four-year-old Olivia.

The former Spice Girl told Red Magazine: “I wanted another baby and I’d tried an assisted route and it didn’t work.”

“I feel for any woman who has that natural biological longing, it’s tough. I’d got to thinking I have a child, my husband has a daughter, and accepting this is our lot. Then Monty came naturally.”