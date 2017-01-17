All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    17/01/2017 12:47 GMT

    Geri Horner Lands New TV Presenting Gig, Days After Ditching Spice Girls Reunion

    She's hoping it could be the start of bigger things.

    Geri Horner may not have the time to commit to the Spice Girls reunion, but that hasn’t stopped her from signing up to front a new BBC show. 

    The artist formerly known as Ginger Spice is set to present a pop culture documentary, and is reportedly hoping it will lead to more TV work. 

    David Davies/PA Archive
    Geri Horner

    A source told The Sun: “She’s already filmed the one-off music programme, which features her talking about her Nineties influence.

    “It’s great news for her, as she wants to build up her portfolio with classy programmes.”

    The news comes just days after it was reported Geri had pulled out of the Spice Girls’ planned comeback to focus on becoming a mother for the second time. 

    Geri has previously been a TV star, having served as a judge on ‘Popstars: The Rivals’ in 2002, and been a guest judge on ‘The X Factor’ in 2010 and 2012.

    Joel Ryan/PA Wire
    Geri is no longer reuniting with Emma Bunton and Mel B

    She became a surprise front-runner to front Channel 4’s version of ‘The Great British Bake Off’, after Mel and Sue announced their departure in September. 

    While she may seem like an unusual choice, anyone who follows Geri on Instagram will know, she’s become quite the baker in the past 12 months, and even won a celebrity version of the show in 2016.

    An insider told The Sun: Geri is a bit of a curveball idea, but an intriguing one all the same. She has always been a huge supporter of ‘Bake Off’ but bosses face a tough ask to get her on board.”

    The Spice Girls
