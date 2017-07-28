German Shepherds Are Dying Of Painful Conditions Caused By Selective Breeding

A major study of German Shepherds has found the dogs are most likely to die from complications caused by breeding for “cosmetic” reasons. Data from nearly half a million dogs collected across 430 veterinary clinics in the UK was analysed in the report by the Royal Veterinary College and published in the journal Canine Genetics and Epidemiology. It states the biggest cause of German Shepherds deaths reviewed was musculoskeletal disorders (16.3% of cases), followed by inability to stand, often due to lower hind quarters and sloping backs (14.9%.)

White_bcgrd via Getty Images German Shepherds are suffering from a host of conditions due to selective breeding (file picture)

The report comes a year after an outcry at annual dog show Crufts, which saw a German Shepherd with a back so abnormally sloped it seemed to impede the movement of her hind legs, win “Best of Breed.” It added a total of 263 specific disorder types were recorded in the breed, the most common of which were inflammation of the ear canal (7.89% of dogs), osteoarthritis (5.54%), diarrhoea (5.24%), overweight and obesity (5.18%), and aggression (4.76%). Lead study author Dr Dan O’Neill said: “German Shepherd dogs have previously been reported to have the second highest number of health disorders exacerbated by breeding traits, with Great Danes occupying first place. It has been reported that German Shepherds are predisposed to conditions such as abnormal formation of the hip joint, cancer and degenerative spinal disorders, but the extent to which these conditions are prevalent in the population are unclear.

Canine Genetics and Epidemiology

“However, by looking at primary care data from veterinary clinics, we are able to get a much better picture of the real priority conditions affecting this breed and this will help inform clinical practice in the future.” German Shepherds are one of the most popular breeds worldwide with historical working roles that include herding, guarding, police, military and guide-dog work. They were originally bred as a medium-sized dog for herding work until their popularity as a guard dog led to them being bred for a larger size and more confident demeanour. Breeding of German Shepherds over recent years has focused on cosmetic traits which is thought to be linked to the breed’s current predisposition to certain health conditions.

Crufts/ Channel 4 Last year at Crufts a German Shepherd with a back so abnormally sloped it seemed to impede the movement of her hind legs, won 'Best of Breed'