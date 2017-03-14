The German government has proposed strict measures to crack down on illegal content, such as defamatory fake news and hate speech, on social media sites.

Under the plans, Facebook, Twitter and other networks would face fines of up to 50 million euros (£44m) if they fail to swiftly remove posts that break the law.

Heiko Mass, the justice minister, said new research showed that social media companies’ efforts to remove illegal content were inadequate.

“Too little criminal content is being deleted, and it’s not being deleted sufficiently quickly,” Mass told journalists, the FT reported.

“The biggest problem is that the networks do not take the complaints of their own users seriously enough.”