A former Miss Italy finalist who had acid thrown in her face, allegedly by a jilted ex-boyfriend, has posted her first selfie since the attack.

Gessica Notaro was attacked in the Italian seaside resort of Rimini in January and remains in danger of losing the sight in her left eye. The 28-year-old sustained severe burn injuries to her face, hip and legs.

This week Notaro updated her Instagram page, writing: “Good morning friends this is my first selfie after so long.” She also warned of fake profiles being set up in her name and asked users to report them.