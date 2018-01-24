All Sections
    24/01/2018 11:07 GMT

    NTAs 2018: Holly Willoughby's Makeup Artist Reveals The Products She Used

    Her foundation costs £5.90.

    Holly Willoughby stunned in a Elisabetta Franchi sea green and sky blue watercolour dress at the 2018 National Television Awards. 

    But her Instagram followers were equally inquisitive about the ‘This Morning’ presenter’s beauty look, which featured a soft smoky brown eye and a wine lip.

    But instead of giving you a vague instruction on which products you need in the hopes of recreating this look,

    Willoughby’s makeup artist Patsy O’Neill satisfied fans intrigue by sharing exactly what products she used to create the look, including a foundation that costs £5.90.

    Joe Maher via Getty Images

    For her base, O’Neill mixed The Ordinary Coverage Foundation in 2.0 N light medium neutral and 2.1 Y medium yellow undertones (£5.90 each) to personalise the shade for Willoughby’s skin tone.

    For Willoughby’x layered raspberry lip, O’Neill mixed the Hourglass Girl Lip Stylo in Activist and Liberator (both £26).

