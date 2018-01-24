Holly Willoughby stunned in a Elisabetta Franchi sea green and sky blue watercolour dress at the 2018 National Television Awards.

But her Instagram followers were equally inquisitive about the ‘This Morning’ presenter’s beauty look, which featured a soft smoky brown eye and a wine lip.

But instead of giving you a vague instruction on which products you need in the hopes of recreating this look,

Willoughby’s makeup artist Patsy O’Neill satisfied fans intrigue by sharing exactly what products she used to create the look, including a foundation that costs £5.90.