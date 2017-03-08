Being put in embarrassing situations is part and parcel of being a ‘Blue Peter’ presenter, but we were not quite ready for a story Gethin Jones recalled from his time on the show. The former kids TV host has admitted he actually sh*t himself while filming in Malawi for the BBC series. Gethin, who hosted ‘Blue Peter’ from 2005 to 2008, was talking about his most cringe-worthy moments during an interview on ‘BUILD’ on Wednesday (8 March) when he made the (very honest) admission.

Rex/Shutterstock Gethin Jones was the 31st 'Blue Peter' presenter

“There are so many,” he joked. “I’ve been sick on screen, I’ve - you know - other things on screen that I’ve actually done during an interview in Malawi.” He continued: “I remember the footage. There was a pause in my question, and I know exactly what I am doing at the time. “I was in a real bad way out there.” Remembering some of the less embarrassing incidents during his time at the helm of good ship ‘Blue Peter’, Gethin continued: “It was like, ‘you’re interviewing Beckham’, and I have to say, ‘I can’t do Beckham on Thursday because I’m going to Cuba’. “Every week was mind-blowing.”

BBC Gethin Jones fronted 'Blue Peter' between 2005 and 2008

Gethin also lamented the state of children’s TV today, as ‘Blue Peter’ is one of the only British-made shows still in production, though it now only airs on digital-only channel CBBC. “It’s changed a lot, that’s the nature of the industry,” he said. “There’s a lot of resources being cut, there’s no money any more. I was lucky that I was one of the last presenters to actually experience ‘Blue Peter’ as we all know it, with the ambition and the day-to-day shows we were able to do.”

BUILD Gethin was speaking on an episode of 'BUILD'

He continued: “I really believe in ‘Blue Peter’. It is the flag that was raised on the naval ships in World War II, and every show was supposed to be a voyage of discovery. So I went into it thinking, right I’m going to do this and if one person wants to take up donkey racing in the Himalayas, then I’ve done my job.” Watch the full interview with Gethin in the video below...