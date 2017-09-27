Photoshopped images are often blamed for negatively impacting body image and self-esteem among women and girls. A recent study published in August found looking at photos of slim women for just 15 minutes “has a negative impact on women’s health”. Following a new law in France calling for greater transparency around digitally-altered images, Getty Images has announced it will be banning the use of Photoshop on its stock images. The photos in question, which are are routinely used by the media and creative agencies, will no longer be manipulated to make models “look thinner or larger”. The policy change, which comes into effect on 1 October, has been praised by body-positive campaigners who hailed it as a “hugely positive move” and said they hope other companies follow suit.

jeffbergen via Getty Images

Leyah Shanks, a body-positive activist and founder of the Body Confidence Revolution, told HuffPost UK the move is “long overdue”. “I hope this becomes commonplace in the near future and we can become accustomed to real, diverse bodies in the mainstream media,” she said. SLiNK magazine, a fashion and lifestyle magazine for plus size women, agreed that Getty’s policy change is a step in the right direction. “It absolutely astounds us that altering models smaller or bigger has been allowed for so long and it is a hugely positive move that an image resource such as Getty is taking responsibility for this,” a spokesperson for the magazine told HuffPost UK. The move comes in response to an update to the Public Health Code in France, whereby commercial images featuring models that have been altered will be accompanied by the words “retouched photography”. In an email sent to contributors, seen by HuffPost UK, Getty explained that “other changes made to models like a change of hair colour, nose shape, retouching of skin or blemishes, etc., are outside the scope of this new law, and are therefore still acceptable”. A spokesperson for Getty told HuffPost UK: “As a leader in visual communications, Getty Images upholds the responsibility to ensure accurate and authentic visual representation. “Our perceptions of what is possible are often shaped by what we see: positive imagery can have direct impact on fighting stereotypes, creating tolerance, and empowering communities to feel represented in society.”