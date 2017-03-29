WARNING: This report contains video footage of a man’s body being retrieved from the snake which some viewers may find disturbing. Discretion is advised.

The body of a missing Indonesian man has been found inside the belly of a 7m long python.

Akbar Salubiro had not been seen since 26 March after setting off to harvest palm oil in a remote village on the island of Sulawesi, the Jakarta Post reports.

“They didn’t find him, but the villagers saw an unmoving python in the ditch. They grew suspicious that maybe the snake had Akbar. When they cut it open, Akbar was inside the snake,” a police spokesman told the BBC.