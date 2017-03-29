All Sections
    29/03/2017 13:01 BST | Updated 29/03/2017 13:05 BST

    Giant Python Swallows Indonesian Man Whole

    'When they cut it open, Akbar was inside the snake.'

    WARNING: This report contains video footage of a man’s body being retrieved from the snake which some viewers may find disturbing. Discretion is advised. 

    The body of a missing Indonesian man has been found inside the belly of a 7m long python.

    Akbar Salubiro had not been seen since 26 March after setting off to harvest palm oil in a remote village on the island of Sulawesi, the Jakarta Post reports.

    “They didn’t find him, but the villagers saw an unmoving python in the ditch. They grew suspicious that maybe the snake had Akbar. When they cut it open, Akbar was inside the snake,” a police spokesman told the BBC.

    West Sulawesi Police
    The missing man's body was found inside the body of a giant python 

    Cell phone footage of a villager cutting the snake open to reveal Akbar’s body was posted online. It is believed that the 25-year-old was swallowed head first.

    His body – still wearing wellington boots, shorts and a shirt -  appeared intact inside the snake’s length. 

    Although pythons are powerful animals, attacks on people are extremely rare, the National Geographic states.

    The snakes tend to feed on a range of prey, especially birds and mammals up to large deer.

