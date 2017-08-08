When Emily Cousins tweeted to ask whether Aldi or Lidl the better budget supermarket, she really had absolutely no idea what she’d just started.
The supermarkets began sparring through the medium of gifs.
This continued for some time. We’re talking days.
Things snowballed when more supermarkets got tagged in, and that’s when M&S really tested the boundaries of what’s acceptable when it comes to online customer service exchanges.
For some, the Spongebob meme was a step too far.
But others found the whole thing very entertaining.
And now Emily can sit back and admire her work.
Thanks, Emily. Thanks a lot.