From music to colouring books to specialist holidays, here’s what they advised:

To lend a helping hand, HuffPost UK sought expert advice on buying presents for people with the cognitive disorder. Because, let’s face it, books and films won’t work.

Christmas time can be difficult for friends and family members of people with dementia , especially when it comes to determining what’s best to buy loved ones.

1. CDs or records

Buying CDs or records for someone with dementia is highly recommended.

“Music, especially singing, can be a powerful tool in dementia care to unlock memories and kickstart the grey matter,” says a spokesperson from Alzheimer’s Society.

“It seems to reach parts of the damaged brain in ways other forms of communication cannot.”

Alternatively, you could buy them a digital music player with their favourite playlists preloaded.

2. Scrap books or memory boxes

The beauty of scrap books and memory boxes is that they are personal and you can have as much fun putting them together as your friend or relative will have looking through them.

Fill with plenty of photos, as well as newspaper clippings, lyrics from songs they like, stories you enjoy reminiscing about and more.

3. Daily living aids

Practical presents such as living aids might sound boring, but for people with dementia they can really make a difference.

From specialty clocks (which help prevent night-time wandering and general disorientation) to sensory cushions and a special one-button radio - there are plenty of useful gift ideas to choose from on the Alzheimer’s Society online store.

4. Colouring books

Over the past few years, the adult colouring book trend has really taken off. Tiddy Rowan, author of The Little Book Of Mindfulness and Colour Yourself Calm, says that colouring helps adults practise mindfulness, as the action requires the mind to focus on the present moment.

“Sometimes when you’re trying to remember a fact but you can’t think of the answer, it will only come to you later when you’re doing something else entirely. Colouring can help us to experience clarity of the mind more easily,” she adds.

For people with dementia, colouring can be therapeutic. It is also something which can be picked up again easily - unlike a book, magazine or film where they might forget what happened previously.