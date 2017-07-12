Gigi Hadid has debuted a bold new look in her latest campaign for Stuart Weitzman.
Hadid shared a photo from her shoot with Mario Testino for the luxury shoe brand, on Wednesday 12 July, showing the back of her close pixie crop.
Stuart Weitzman also shared shots from the session on their Instagram, with the caption: “Gigi. Is. Back.”
Hadid is reportedly wearing a Shay Ashual wig to create the fierce 60s-inspired look.
And Testino shared the official poster.
This isn’t the first time Hadid’s appearance has stolen focus from Weitzman’s footwear.
The model previously posed naked, bar a pair of satin boots, for the brand’s spring/summer 2017 campaign.
And she also stripped off for their spring/summer 2016 campaign alongside fellow Victoria’s Secret models Lily Aldridge and Joan Smalls.