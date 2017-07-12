All Sections
    12/07/2017 12:45 BST

    Gigi Hadid Debuts New Short Hair Style In Stuart Weitzman Campaign

    Show this page to your hairdresser.

    Gigi Hadid has debuted a bold new look in her latest campaign for Stuart Weitzman.

    Hadid shared a photo from her shoot with Mario Testino for the luxury shoe brand, on Wednesday 12 July, showing the back of her close pixie crop.

    A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

    Stuart Weitzman also shared shots from the session on their Instagram, with the caption: “Gigi. Is. Back.”

    Hadid is reportedly wearing a Shay Ashual wig to create the fierce 60s-inspired look.

    And Testino shared the official poster.

    A post shared by MARIO TESTINO (@mariotestino) on

    This isn’t the first time Hadid’s appearance has stolen focus from Weitzman’s footwear.

    The model previously posed naked, bar a pair of satin boots, for the brand’s spring/summer 2017 campaign.

    Stuart Weitzman

    A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

    And she also stripped off for their spring/summer 2016 campaign alongside fellow Victoria’s Secret models Lily Aldridge and Joan Smalls.

    A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

