Gigi Hadid Teases New Makeup Line With Maybelline And We're Chomping At The Bit To Know More

Gigi Hadid has revealed she is launching a beauty line with Maybelline, but she’s keeping the details close to her chest.
According to the supermodel, the project has been a “year in the making” but the launch is yet to come.
Fans couldn’t hold their excitement, with one gushing: “Fave supermodel collab with one of my fave makeup brand is 😘💕😍😍😍 ”.
In the videos shared by Maybelline on Instagram, you can catch glimpses of a broad spectrum of all things desirable in makeup: from lipsticks ranging in nudes and crimsons, to shadows in warm hues like coral and dusk pink.
Hadid is just the latest in a welcome trend of well-known names teaming up with major beauty companies.
Recently, Nicki Minaj and Claudia Schiffer also partnered up with MAC and ArtDeco respectively, to bring out their own eponymously-inspired collections.
A Maybelline spokesperson told HuffPost UK they are going to keep teasing information about the collection vis Instagram. So our eyes will be glued to our feed until the launch of what is sure to be one of the biggest beauty collaborations of 2017.