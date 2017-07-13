Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik star on the new front cover of American Vogue wearing Gucci suits and promoting gender fluidity.

The supermodel and singer wear several matching outfits - from Prada brown corduroy suits and floral Gucci suits, to Marc Jacobs tracksuits - for a stunning photoshoot in the title’s August issue.

In an accompanying interview for the magazine, the celebrity couple discuss swapping clothing and experimenting with fashion.

“Totally. It’s not about gender. It’s about, like, shapes. And what feels good on you that day. And anyway, it’s fun to experiment,” says Hadid.

“If Zayn’s wearing a tight shirt and tight jeans and a big, drapey coat, I mean—I’d wear that, too. It’s just about, do the clothes feel right on you?”