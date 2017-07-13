Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik star on the new front cover of American Vogue wearing Gucci suits and promoting gender fluidity.
The supermodel and singer wear several matching outfits - from Prada brown corduroy suits and floral Gucci suits, to Marc Jacobs tracksuits - for a stunning photoshoot in the title’s August issue.
In an accompanying interview for the magazine, the celebrity couple discuss swapping clothing and experimenting with fashion.
“Totally. It’s not about gender. It’s about, like, shapes. And what feels good on you that day. And anyway, it’s fun to experiment,” says Hadid.
“If Zayn’s wearing a tight shirt and tight jeans and a big, drapey coat, I mean—I’d wear that, too. It’s just about, do the clothes feel right on you?”
Malik also discusses standing out in a “small” world.
“With social media, the world’s gotten very small,” he says.
“And it can seem like everyone’s doing the same thing. Gender, whatever—you want to make your own statement. You know? You want to feel distinct.”
This isn’t the first time the couple have been photographed together for the prestigious fashion publication.
For the American title’s April issue in 2016, the duo posed in Naples, Italy.
The whole photoshoot and interview can be seen on Vogue.com, and features in the August issue, which hits newsstands on 25 July.