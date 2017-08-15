It’s not unusual for kids to follow in their parents’ footsteps, and this 12-year-old girl is doing just that.
Professional chef and food writer, Gill Meller, from Dorset, posted a photo of his daughter’s food review, written on a napkin during a meal out in Spain.
“Even first-hand restaurant recommendations can be way off the mark, unfortunately,” Meller wrote on Instagram on Sunday 13 August.
“Here with my youngest daughter’s review (left on a napkin) of tonight’s somewhat alarming supper.”
Meller’s daughter wrote: “It tastes like camp shop shit. I feel as if your calamri [sic] should be not crispy and your garlic mayo is discusting [sic].
“Your water is warm and makes me chunder. You need to provide butter with your bread and clean the table when people are finished.”
She summed it up: “Your restraunt [sic] is hell in a shell.”
Meller’s fans and fellow chefs found the note hilarious.
“Saw this while having smoke break on all night shift,” one person wrote. “Nearly woke whole house laughing.”
Another wrote: “Brilliant. Laughing. Do hope you found something to take away the aftertaste.”
“Too good,” commented another. “Also ‘hell in a shell’ would make a great name for a restaurant specialising in spicy shellfish.”