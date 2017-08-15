All Sections
    Professional Chef Gill Meller Shares 12-Year-Old Daughter's Harsh Review Of Restaurant In Spain

    She isn't holding back 😳

    It’s not unusual for kids to follow in their parents’ footsteps, and this 12-year-old girl is doing just that.

    Professional chef and food writer, Gill Meller, from Dorset, posted a photo of his daughter’s food review, written on a napkin during a meal out in Spain.

    “Even first-hand restaurant recommendations can be way off the mark, unfortunately,” Meller wrote on Instagram on Sunday 13 August.

    “Here with my youngest daughter’s review (left on a napkin) of tonight’s somewhat alarming supper.”

    A post shared by Gill Meller (@gill.meller) on

    Meller’s daughter wrote: “It tastes like camp shop shit. I feel as if your calamri [sic] should be not crispy and your garlic mayo is discusting [sic].

    “Your water is warm and makes me chunder. You need to provide butter with your bread and clean the table when people are finished.”

    She summed it up: “Your restraunt [sic] is hell in a shell.”

    Meller’s fans and fellow chefs found the note hilarious.

    “Saw this while having smoke break on all night shift,” one person wrote. “Nearly woke whole house laughing.”

    Another wrote: “Brilliant. Laughing. Do hope you found something to take away the aftertaste.”

    “Too good,” commented another. “Also ‘hell in a shell’ would make a great name for a restaurant specialising in spicy shellfish.”

