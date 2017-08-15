It’s not unusual for kids to follow in their parents’ footsteps, and this 12-year-old girl is doing just that.

Professional chef and food writer, Gill Meller, from Dorset, posted a photo of his daughter’s food review, written on a napkin during a meal out in Spain.

“Even first-hand restaurant recommendations can be way off the mark, unfortunately,” Meller wrote on Instagram on Sunday 13 August.

“Here with my youngest daughter’s review (left on a napkin) of tonight’s somewhat alarming supper.”