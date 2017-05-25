A Gin And Tonic Ice Cream Parlour Is Coming To London And You're All Invited

If you’re a fan of gin and tonic, head on down to London in June where a pop-up ice cream parlour will be serving up the perfect summer refreshment.

To celebrate World Gin Day (10 June) The Hoxton hotel will play host to a parlour serving scoops of ice cream infused with everyone’s favourite beverage.

And better yet, the G&T-infused ice cream comes free when you order a £5 gin cocktail.