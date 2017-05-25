All Sections
    25/05/2017 11:54 BST | Updated 25/05/2017 11:55 BST

    A Gin And Tonic Ice Cream Parlour Is Coming To London And You're All Invited

    Gin + ice cream = perfection.

    If you’re a fan of gin and tonic, head on down to London in June where a pop-up ice cream parlour will be serving up the perfect summer refreshment.

    To celebrate World Gin Day (10 June) The Hoxton hotel will play host to a parlour serving scoops of ice cream infused with everyone’s favourite beverage.  

    And better yet, the G&T-infused ice cream comes free when you order a £5 gin cocktail. 

    Rohappy via Getty Images

    The pop-up has been created by Gin Mare in partnership with Ruby Violet ice cream parlour.

    They’ll be serving up botanical-infused gin ice creams and sorbets topped with crystallised rosemary, savoury wafers or gin-soaked orange peels.

    Sadly, the parlour will only be open for three days from 9-11 June, from 2pm - 8pm.

    But if frozen gin sounds like your idea of a good time, you can enjoy a gin and tonic ice lolly at home all summer by buying a pack at your local Aldi.

