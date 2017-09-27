Christmas is a time to bring out your best and boldest jumper. The more outrageous the better.
But the people at homewares brand ‘Of Life and Lemons’ have decided to ditch all the fandango.
Instead, they’ve settled for realness with their unisex ‘GINgle Bells’ festive jumper, £29.
Judging by the reviews of the jumper, it’s already proving popular.
One reviewer wrote: “Waiting to hear what everyone thinks of it over Xmas, they all know me as a G&T drinker so it should be interesting.”
But it doesn’t stop there, as the brand seems to have a bit of a theme going on.
This ‘we three gins’ jumper would be great for the squad uniform.
This festive green jumper is a more subtle tongue-in-cheek take on the outrageous Christmas jumper.
And check out this ‘good tonics we bring to you and your gin’ number.
Badge optional.
If you’re looking for a gift for your Gingle-bells-jumper-wearing friend to open on the big day itself, we’ve got you covered:
Solesmith, another brand stocked by Not On The Highstreet have also got in on the gin-themed Christmas jumper act with their ‘gin girl all the way’ jumper.
Now we know where to go for gin-related Christmas goodies.