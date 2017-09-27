All Sections
    • STYLE
    27/09/2017 14:17 BST

    This GINgle Bells Christmas Jumper Is The Only Present You Need To Buy Yourself This Festive Season

    🎶 Gin girl all the way. 🎶 😂

    Christmas is a time to bring out your best and boldest jumper. The more outrageous the better. 

    But the people at homewares brand ‘Of Life and Lemons’ have decided to ditch all the fandango.

    Instead, they’ve settled for realness with their unisex ‘GINgle Bells’ festive jumper, £29. 

    Not On The Highstreet

    Judging by the reviews of the jumper, it’s already proving popular.

    One reviewer wrote: “Waiting to hear what everyone thinks of it over Xmas, they all know me as a G&T drinker so it should be interesting.” 

    Not On The Highstreet

    But it doesn’t stop there, as the brand seems to have a bit of a theme going on.

    This ‘we three gins’ jumper would be great for the squad uniform.  

    Not on the highstreet
    ‘We Three Gins,’ £28.99

    This festive green jumper is a more subtle tongue-in-cheek take on the outrageous Christmas jumper. 

    Not on the highstreet
    'Christmas Time Gin, Tonic and Lime,' £29

    And check out this ‘good tonics we bring to you and your gin’ number.

    Not on the highstreet
    'Good tonics We Bring,' £28

     Badge optional.

    Not on the highstreet
    'Gindependent Woman,' £8.49

    If you’re looking for a gift for your Gingle-bells-jumper-wearing friend to open on the big day itself, we’ve got you covered:

    Not on the highstreet
    'Together in Spirit,' £14.50

     Solesmith, another brand stocked by Not On The Highstreet have also got in on the gin-themed Christmas jumper act with their ‘gin girl all the way’ jumper. 

    Not on the highstreet
    'Gin Girl All The Way,' £29

    Now we know where to go for gin-related Christmas goodies. 

