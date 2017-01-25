A second man has been arrested in relation to alleged threats against Brexit court campaigner Gina Miller.
Officers from the Metropolitan Police’s Operation Falcon arrested the 50-year-old man at an address in Knightsbridge, central London, on Wednesday morning on suspicion of racially aggravated malicious communications, The Press Association reports.
It follows the arrest of a man from Swindon in December on suspicion of sending racially aggravated malicious communications to Miller.
The 55-year-old was bailed but prosecutors decided to take no further action.
Miller, 51, has complained of receiving a series of racist messages following her decision to spearhead the legal challenge which resulted on Tuesday in a historic Supreme Court defeat for the Government over Brexit.
After the court ruled, Miller said on the court steps: “I have been shocked by the levels of personal abuse I have received…for simply bringing and asking a legitimate question.
“I sincerely hope that going forwards, people who stand in positions of power and profile are much quicker in condemning those who cross the lines of common decency and respect.”