Gina Miller has become the latest person to demand that the Government releases secret Brexit files detailing how leaving the EU could affect Britain’s economy.

The entrepreneur - who successfully forced a parliamentary vote on triggering Article 50 - said that the dossier must be disclosed to MPs to prevent them from being forced into “voting blind” in a no-deal scenario.

Her call comes less than two weeks after more than 120 MPs signed a letter insisting that Brexit secretary David Davis publish the confidential Brexit studies, accusing the government of keeping “not only parliament but the public in the dark”.

Davis was also threatened with legal action over the issue, with MEP Molly Scott Cato and the Good Law Project giving the Tory Cabinet minister two weeks to make the documents available to the public.