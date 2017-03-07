A man has been charged over racist threats made to Brexit court case campaigner Gina Miller.
Miller, the 51-year-old investment fund manager who took the Government to court to force it to consult parliament before triggering Article 50, immediately faced a barrage of abuse and threats after doing so.
A man has now been charged with racially aggravated malicious communications.
Rhodri Colwyn Philipps, 50, from Knightsbridge in London, was charged on Tuesday.
He was released on bail and will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on April 4.
Phillips was arrested by officers from the Metropolitan Police’s Operation Falcon on January 25.
The decision to charge Phillips follows the arrest of a man from Swindon in December on suspicion of sending racially aggravated malicious communications to Miller.
The 55-year-old was bailed but prosecutors decided to take no further action.
In an interview with Huffington Post UK last week, Miller said the racist abuse and threats she faced forced her to stay indoors at the weekend and left her feeling a “foreigner for the first time” after more than 40 years in Britain.
She said: “I didn’t think it was the Britain I lived in. I have never felt like a foreigner and I have never felt I was being thought of as being different. For the first time in seven months, I now feel like a foreigner. I don’t feel like I’m welcomed.
“I can’t decide if it was always there but we had managed to make it unacceptable or what’s happened is somehow Brexit has unleashed that Pandora’s Box.”