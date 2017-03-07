A man has now been charged with racially aggravated malicious communications.

Miller, the 51-year-old investment fund manager who took the Government to court to force it to consult parliament before triggering Article 50, immediately faced a barrage of abuse and threats after doing so.

A man has been charged over racist threats made to Brexit court case campaigner Gina Miller.

Rhodri Colwyn Philipps, 50, from Knightsbridge in London, was charged on Tuesday.

He was released on bail and will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on April 4.

Phillips was arrested by officers from the Metropolitan Police’s Operation Falcon on January 25.

The decision to charge Phillips follows the arrest of a man from Swindon in December on suspicion of sending racially aggravated malicious communications to Miller.