As Gina Miller spoke of the abuse she received throughout the Supreme Court case which ruled on Tuesday that parliament must be consulted before Article 50 is triggered, many people from both sides of the Brexit debate spoke out in her defence. Speaking on the steps of the Supreme Court, Miller, the lead complainant in the case, said: “I have been shocked by the levels of personal abuse I have received…for simply bringing and asking a legitimate question.

Matt Crossick/Matt Crossick Gina Miller recieved a torrent of abuse over her involvement in court challenge over Brexit

“I sincerely hope that going forwards, people who stand in positions of power and profile are much quicker in condemning those who cross the lines of common decency and respect.” Miller has previously spoken out about receiving death and rape threats, and was singled out by some newspapers as being “foreign-born”, even though she grew up in the UK. But in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision both Brexiters and Remainers were united in the belief that she should be treated with respect.

Regardless of your views on #Brexit, you have to respect Gina Miller for standing up for democracy despite racist abuse,rape, death threats. — Shaista Aziz (@shaistaAziz) January 24, 2017

Think we all owe a massive thankyou to Gina Miller, whatever side of the Brexit you are on. The government were ignoring democratic process. — Chris Waller (@ChrisWaller) January 24, 2017

I admire Gina Miller,but I dread the personal abuse she will continue to receive, no need for that whatever your view pic.twitter.com/bH0ozojOGj — Nigel Roberts (@TheNigelroberts) January 24, 2017

@Peston @MalcolmHawkes (cc: @BlackstoneChbrs) Thank you, Gina Miller & David Pannick! No matter your view on Brexit, this was an important & — Angel Storey (@Acap42) January 24, 2017

Gina Miller deserves to be applauded for defending our parliamentary democracy. Disgusting that she has faced so much abuse. https://t.co/EtMCoNlkg8 — Mark Moffitt (@Mark_theMoff) January 24, 2017

Huge respect to Gina Miller who has endured months of death threats and racism for her decision to challenge the legal basis of #Brexit https://t.co/WPwmOrZxAx — Anna Mazzola (@Anna_Mazz) January 24, 2017

A number of commenters online also said that although they wanted to see Britain leave the EU, they welcomed Tuesday’s ruling because it protected parliamentary authority.

As a Brexiteer, I welcome the @UKSupremeCourt's verdict. The Court is defending the authority of parliament against ministers. — Tim Montgomerie ن (@montie) January 24, 2017

I fully support Brexit but I am VERY pleased that the UK Parliament has sovereignty over the UK. That's what we want anyway? — Steve Davies (@MrTebes) January 24, 2017

i want brexit, but happy about HC decision, tories shouldn't get a free hand at it, it'd be like giving a psychopath a chainsaw! — Coyotes Bar (@Coyotes_Bar) January 24, 2017