Gina Miller has warned she thinks Scotland will vote for independence if the Theresa May continues seeking a “hard” Brexit.

The lawyer, who was behind a successful landmark legal case that ruled Parliament had to approve the triggering of Article 50, said it would be “very difficult” to see a United Kingdom that did not include Scotland.

But she predicted Scots would vote for independence because of the type of Brexit the prime minister was pursuing.

“Economically, it would be so difficult for Scotland to leave for all sorts of reasons,” she told the Advertising Week conference on Tuesday.