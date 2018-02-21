Single parent employment rates are at a record high, the report shows, with 47% of children in single parent families living in poverty.

Gingerbread, a charity that supports single parent families, published its ‘One in Four’ report on Wednesday, which shows that unsustainable work and poverty are two of the biggest issues facing the UK’s 1.7 million single parent families.

Nearly half of children in single parent families live in poverty , latest research reveals.

The report reveals that in the past 20 years, single parents and their children have faced nearly twice the risk of poverty compared to couple parents.

Gingerbread believes that the situation is set to worsen with 63% of children in single parent families likely to be in poverty by 2021.

One in four families in the UK today is headed by a single parent.

The report found that single parents are more likely than the average employee to be trapped in low paid work, with the pressure to take any job available leading to more insecure work.

More than 40,000 single parents are employed on zero-hours contracts - a figure that has increased tenfold in the past ten years.

Rosie Ferguson, Gingerbread’s chief executive, said: “The findings of this report illustrate how single parents’ aspirations can be thwarted by circumstances outside their control.

“The majority of single parents work but many are still locked out of the secure, flexible employment opportunities they need in order to provide for their children.

“Low-paid and insecure jobs, as well as the lack of affordable childcare, mean that some single parents struggle to put food on the table for their children.

“The government must work with jobcentres, employers and childcare providers to ensure that work genuinely provides a route out of poverty.

“We need to strengthen the system of support for single parents to provide a decent standard of living for them and their children.”