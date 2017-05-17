Gino D’Acampo has blamed parents for their children’s fussy eating.

Speaking to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on ‘This Morning’ on Tuesday 16 May, the celebrity chef said pickiness is down to “stupid parents”.

“Parents don’t want to fight anymore, parents don’t want to say ‘No’ anymore,” D’Acampo said on the ITV show.

“The easiest thing for them to say is: ‘You don’t want that? Don’t worry about it, I’m going to get you something else.’

“Your house, all of a sudden, is becoming a restaurant.”