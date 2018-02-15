‘Strictly Come Dancing’ professional Giovanni Pernice has confirmed his relationship with ‘The Only Way Is Essex’ cast member Jessica Wright, in a super sweet Valentine’s Day post.
The couple were first said to be dating back in December 2017, but Giovanni’s post marks the first time they’ve addressed the rumours.
Sharing a picture of himself with Jessica, he added the caption: “Buon San Valentino @jesswright77.”
Jessica also shared a Valentine’s message, though her post didn’t directly reference her new romance.
Alongside a photograph of the ‘Love Actually’ placards scene, she wrote: “Happy Valentine’s Day. I hope someone makes you feel this special today.”
Giovanni isn’t the only ‘Strictly’ star who decided to use Valentine’s Day to reveal a romance, as his Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson also (finally!) confirmed their relationship status.
Gemma and Gorka were also rumoured to have been dating for quite some time, with reports claiming the pair were getting close behind-the-scenes on ‘Strictly’ as far back as October 2017.