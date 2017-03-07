Girl, 10, ‘Murdered As Human Sacrifice To Cure Paralysed Uncle’

A 10-year-old Indian girl found murdered was allegedly “sacrificed” by her own relatives to help “cure” her paralysed uncle.

Four people have been arrested for the murder of the girl, named as Ayesha, including her paternal uncle Mohammed Wasil, The Hindu reports.

“Nassem Taj [alleged black magic practiser] suggested that Wasil’s brother Mohammed Rafiq could be cured of paralytic stroke if a girl was sacrificed. She had suggested that Rafiq had been “gripped by evil spirits” and paralysed, and to be cured of this, he had to sacrifice a minor girl within 40 days,” police said.