A 15-year-old girl has died after taking a suspected ‘legal high’ in a park in Devon.
The teenager was found unconscious at about 4.50am at Bakers Park in Newton Abbot on Saturday.
She was taken to Torbay District Hospital, where she later died.
Police said the teenager is believed to have suffered an adverse reaction after taking “a new psychoactive substance” on Saturday morning.
Two other teenage girls were also taken to the same hospital “as a precaution”.
“Police attended both the hospital and Bakers Park in Newton Abbot which was where the teenager in question was located.
“Sadly, the girl later died at hospital. Her next of kin have been informed and police are supporting the family,” Devon Police said in a statement.
Anyone with information in connection with the incident is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log number 220 for the July 15.
The girl’s death comes just days after the Government’s new drug strategy was condemned as “business for usual” for failing to embrace radical solutions to soaring drug deaths.
The Home Office announced its long-awaited strategy that pledges to crack down on drug dealers and cut demand by expanding education on drugs and alcohol and expanding the Prevention Information Service.