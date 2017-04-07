A seven-year-old who was recently diagnosed with alopecia embraced her new look in the best way for her school’s ‘Crazy Hair Day’.

Her mum, Daniella Wride, from Utah, US, realised in January 2017, when she was brushing her daughter’s hair, that some of it was falling out.

In less than a week, Wride noticed “alarming progression” in Gianessa’s hair falling out. Within three weeks, Gianessa was diagnosed with alopecia.

“I broke down crying after we found out,” the mum told The Huffington Post UK.

“I couldn’t care less that she’s bald, but I just want her to love herself and be loved. Childhood is so hard to get through anyway without the added stress.”