The moment an 11-year-old foster child found out she was going to be adopted was caught on camera, and it’ll have you blubbing.
Teacher Jackie Alexander had the happy job of breaking the news to Tannah Butterfield, after she received a phone call to inform her that the girl’s foster parents had won the case to adopt her, as well as two other children.
Alexander has since shared the girl’s emotional reaction for the world to see.
Posting her story on the Love What Matters Facebook page on 10 October, the teacher wrote: “With permission from her mama, here is the beautiful moment. I cry as I type this. In 12 years at this job, this is by far my best moment ever.”
Upon hearing the news, Tannah leapt into her teacher’s arms to embrace her and refused to let go.
There’s no sound on the video, but we can imagine there were a lot of delighted screams as Alexander revealed the news.
Alexander, who teaches at American Heritage of South Jordan in the US, explained she knew the family who were in the process of adopting their three foster children, all of whom attended her school.
“It’s been hard to watch them fight this emotional battle,” she wrote. “My love has grown for this family and I have learned so much from them as they have tried to remain positive despite many setbacks.
“I don’t think even I could understand myself what that moment would feel like. To tell a little girl she gets her family forever takes the cake.
“I can’t even describe that hug... and thank heavens her mum doesn’t mind that I kissed her a million times, and a million more after the film cuts off.”
Tannah will be adopted by Jen and Jeff Fisher, who have been her foster parents for two years. They are also adopting a two-year-old and a six-year-old.
The couple told ABC News the adoption will be finalised in November.