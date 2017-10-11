The moment an 11-year-old foster child found out she was going to be adopted was caught on camera, and it’ll have you blubbing.

Teacher Jackie Alexander had the happy job of breaking the news to Tannah Butterfield, after she received a phone call to inform her that the girl’s foster parents had won the case to adopt her, as well as two other children.

Alexander has since shared the girl’s emotional reaction for the world to see.

Posting her story on the Love What Matters Facebook page on 10 October, the teacher wrote: “With permission from her mama, here is the beautiful moment. I cry as I type this. In 12 years at this job, this is by far my best moment ever.”