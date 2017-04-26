All Sections
    • PARENTS
    26/04/2017 16:50 BST | Updated 26/04/2017 16:50 BST

    Girl Gets Gum In Her Hair, Dad Finds Temporary Solution

    Medal for dad.

    All parents have different parenting techniques, but there is one thing everyone can agree on is that we don’t always have all the answers right away.

    And this could not have been displayed more poignantly than when one dad tried to help his daughter out after she got chewing gum in her hair.

    Instead of resorting to Google, he made the ultimate decision – wait for reinforcements to arrive (ie. mum).

    But in order to combat any potential trouble in the intervening period, dad decided to secure a plastic food bag to his daughter’s hair so that the gum was contained. 

    Husband solution #437

    Obviously as soon as his wife got home, instead of chopping it out or going at it with a hairbrush, she took a photograph and shared it with the internet.

    Well done parents, we salute your team work. 

    Conversations