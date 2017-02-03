A little girl’s hair tutorial didn’t quite go as she’d expected when she realised her mum made hair styling look way too easy.

Ryleigh Lynne told her mum she wanted to film herself doing her own hair, so she was set up in the bathroom with a camera to get going.

It all started off well. Ryleigh introduced herself and showed the camera her brush, some hair gel, a comb and hairbands. But then a few issues started to occur.

“How do I get this all in the ponytail like mummy does?” she said through frustration.