A little girl’s hair tutorial didn’t quite go as she’d expected when she realised her mum made hair styling look way too easy.
Ryleigh Lynne told her mum she wanted to film herself doing her own hair, so she was set up in the bathroom with a camera to get going.
It all started off well. Ryleigh introduced herself and showed the camera her brush, some hair gel, a comb and hairbands. But then a few issues started to occur.
“How do I get this all in the ponytail like mummy does?” she said through frustration.
Despite the challenges, Ryleigh carried on trying to get all her hair in a band all on her own.
“Ahh,” she said on her third attempt. “I’ve got way too much hair!”
And then it just got too much.
Ryleigh headed out for a pep talk with her mum, then came back in with plan B.
“I’m just going to do something down to the side and see what I can work my magic with instead,” she said.
What a cutie.
“Hair tutorial gone WRONG,” her mum Tara Watkins wrote on Facebook. “My baby tried though. She said she has too much hair.”
The video was watched more than one million times in four days since being uploaded on 29 January.