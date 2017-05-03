Girl Learning To Ride A Bike, Gets Totally Upstaged By Her Little Sister

Everyone knows that the primary role of a sibling is to try and outdo any of your achievements and ultimately become your parent’s favourite child.

At all those important life milestones, you have to be on hand to throw a tantrum, ruin a family photo, or wipe yourself out on the pavement.

Now one mum has captured (and shared on the internet) the moment her younger daughter decided that instead of letting everyone congratulate her older sibling on riding her bicycle for the first time, she would make her mark.

Instead she would make this the day the day that she made the most graceful entrance known to man by face-planting the concrete pavement at high speed.