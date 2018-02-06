A girl sobbed as she was told she wasn’t able to vote during an episode of ‘Secret Life Of 5-Year-Olds’ marking 100 years since women won the right to vote.

A group of nine five-year-olds took part in the show, which follows kids around the classroom and playground as they participate in tasks and activities.

The girls, who were sat on either a blue or purple step, were told that afternoon they were able to decide which activity they were going to play (hook a duck vs. tunnel of terror) by voting.

“If you are sitting on the blue step, you get to have the vote,” one of the teachers said.