A mum teared up when she learned an important lesson about self-love unexpectedly from her daughter.

Alaya, from the US, explained her five-year-old daughter, Annie, was scrolling through her phone looking at photos on her camera roll.

“Annie asked why most of the pictures are of her and the ones that do have me in them, why do I focus mostly on her?” the mum wrote on Instagram.

“I stumbled with my answer. I didn’t want to use any negative self-talk phrases with her, so my answer was very generic.”