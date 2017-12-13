This Girl Made A 'Wall Of Sorrow' To Guilt-Trip Her Dad Into Getting Her A Cat

A girl who was told by her dad she wasn’t allowed a cat, refused to take “no” for an answer.

The 13-year-old opted to make a “wall of sorrow” in her family living room, which included pictures of cats, notes and desperate pleas for the fluffy pet.

The girl’s sister, Danielle Grubisic, from the US, tweeted a photo of the wall on 10 December, with news that it worked.

“My little sister made a ‘wall of sorrow’ to make my dad feel bad so she could get a cat.. well it worked,” she wrote.