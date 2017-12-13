All Sections
    This Girl Made A 'Wall Of Sorrow' To Guilt-Trip Her Dad Into Getting Her A Cat

    Guys, it worked. 😹

    13/12/2017 11:13 GMT

    girl who was told by her dad she wasn’t allowed a cat, refused to take “no” for an answer. 

    The 13-year-old opted to make a “wall of sorrow” in her family living room, which included pictures of cats, notes and desperate pleas for the fluffy pet.

    The girl’s sister, Danielle Grubisic, from the US, tweeted a photo of the wall on 10 December, with news that it worked.

    “My little sister made a ‘wall of sorrow’ to make my dad feel bad so she could get a cat.. well it worked,” she wrote.

    Included on the ‘wall of sorrow’ were notes saying: “Please”, “but why?”, “please, you’re letting cats die alone” and “they’re so sad”.

    She also added pictures of sad-looking cats with captions saying “this is because of you”, as well as her own drawings of a feline.

    “But why did you do this to me?” a speech bubble from one of the cat read. 

    Naturally, the dad eventually gave in to the pleas and the final picture of Grubisic’s tweet showed a photo of him with a cat on his lap.

    The tweet had more than 120,000 likes and thousands of comments. 

    “My sister has wanted [a cat] ever since our other cat died of old age about two years ago,’ Grubisic told Metro.

    “And she got one three days ago from the animal shelter!”

