A four-year-old girl and her dad have released a video of themselves singing Toy Story’s ‘You’ve Got A Friend In Me’ and the result is simply adorable.

Claire Ryann, from Utah, US, introduced the duet at the beginning of the video, then let her dad, Dave Crosby, 28, go ahead with the first verse, patiently waiting for her solo, before harmonising together for the words: “Our friendship will never die, you’ve got a friend in me.”

We don’t know whether it’s the pair gazing into each other’s eyes or the lyrics they’re singing, but this has to go down as one of the cutest daddy-daughter duets we’ve ever watched.