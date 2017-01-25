All Sections
    • PARENTS
    25/01/2017 09:39 GMT | Updated 20/02/2017 09:43 GMT

    Four-Year-Old Girl Singing 'You've Got A Friend In Me' With Dad Has Won Hearts Across The World

    'Is anyone else a blubbering mess?'

    A four-year-old girl and her dad have released a video of themselves singing Toy Story’s ‘You’ve Got A Friend In Me’ and the result is simply adorable.

    Claire Ryann, from Utah, US, introduced the duet at the beginning of the video, then let her dad, Dave Crosby, 28, go ahead with the first verse, patiently waiting for her solo, before harmonising together for the words: “Our friendship will never die, you’ve got a friend in me.”

    We don’t know whether it’s the pair gazing into each other’s eyes or the lyrics they’re singing, but this has to go down as one of the cutest daddy-daughter duets we’ve ever watched.

    YouTube

    And we’re not alone. The video had been viewed nearly three million times on the duos YouTube channel in one week (at the time of writing) and it had been shared on Facebook nearly 30 million times within 24 hours. 

    “Is anyone else a blubbering mess?” someone commented on Facebook.

    Another wrote: “This is too much cuteness in one video.”

    This isn’t the first time Claire has hit the headlines for her singing voice. In 2016, when she was only three, her dad filmed her singing ‘Part Of Your World’ from ‘The Little Mermaid’. It had a whopping 12 million views.

    We can’t wait to see the next one.

