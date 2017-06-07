People Are Loving The Lengths This Girl Goes To So Her Boyfriend Can Get The Perfect Photo

A girlfriend went above and beyond the call of duty to help her boyfriend capture the perfect photo - and became an internet sensation herself in the process.
Lorena Mora, a 21-year-old student at San Francisco State University, was on holiday in Vancouver, Canada, last week with her boyfriend Isaac Garcia.
Garcia is a keen photographer and when he needs a little help during a shoot, Mora gladly steps in.
On this occasion, another tourist walking by offered to take an action shot of the pair and the result is giving the internet major #couplegoals.
Mora recently posted the photo on Twitter alongside Garcia’s image, with the caption: “When babe has to do it for the shot. Always support ya mans [sic].”
Mora’s tweet has been liked more than 184,000 times, with hundreds commenting on the couple’s cuteness.
Speaking to BuzzFeed, Mora said this is far from the first time she’s helped Garcia with his photos.
“I help him when I see that I’m able to,” she said.
“He usually just asks for my opinion on his photos, but I love to support him any way I can, whether I have to throw on boys’ clothing and be his model, or scout out locations with him.”
It seems like the pair’s efforts are paying off. Check out some of Garcia’s breathtaking photography below.