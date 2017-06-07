People Are Loving The Lengths This Girl Goes To So Her Boyfriend Can Get The Perfect Photo

A girlfriend went above and beyond the call of duty to help her boyfriend capture the perfect photo - and became an internet sensation herself in the process.

Lorena Mora, a 21-year-old student at San Francisco State University, was on holiday in Vancouver, Canada, last week with her boyfriend Isaac Garcia.

Garcia is a keen photographer and when he needs a little help during a shoot, Mora gladly steps in.

On this occasion, another tourist walking by offered to take an action shot of the pair and the result is giving the internet major #couplegoals.

Mora recently posted the photo on Twitter alongside Garcia’s image, with the caption: “When babe has to do it for the shot. Always support ya mans [sic].”