Attention feminists: want to help empower the next generation of girls? You need to watch Girlguiding’s latest recruitment campaign. The leading charity has launched a kick-ass national initiative to find more volunteers, telling women to #KnowYourPlace. The campaign features a film which will be shared on social media and celebrates how volunteers have found ‘their place’ motivating, inspiring and leading girls. Because spoiler: a woman’s place is not in the kitchen.

Girlguiding

According to Girlguiding, volunteers empower girls and young women across the UK by giving their time so girls can have adventures, make friends, build confidence and develop skills they will use throughout their lives. But 70,000 girls are missing out on these opportunities because of a shortage of volunteers. Sally Illsley, deputy chief guide, hopes the new campaign will change that. “The spirit of the campaign is to turn the old fashioned idea that a woman should know her place on its head and reclaim it to make clear that a woman’s place is wherever she wants it to be,” she said. “If you’re someone who would like to help inspire and empower a generation of girls and young women to find their place in the world then volunteering with Girlguiding is the chance to do just that.”