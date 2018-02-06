Girlguiding Launches Suffragette Badge To Mark 100 Years Since Women Won Right To Vote

Girls and young women across Wales are set to earn a unique Girlguiding badge, designed by a Brownie leader to celebrate the centenary of women winning the vote.

The Centenary of Women’s Vote badge encourages Girlguiding members aged 5-25 to mark the anniversary through campaigning, research, games and crafts.

Sam Morgan, leader of First Rhiwderin Brownies, created the badge after her daughter Carenza, a Guide, became interested in the legacy of the suffragettes.

“Emmeline Pankhurst and the many un-named supporters who worked tirelessly alongside her deserve to be remembered by girls who are the future of this country,” said Morgan, 43, a civil servant.

“If by completing this challenge the girls are inspired to learn more or for the younger ones there is a spark of knowledge to build on then I feel it will all be worth it.”