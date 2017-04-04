Sarah Harding Wants Girls Aloud Reunion, But They'll Have To Start Speaking Again First

She and her bandmates called it a day back in 2013, at the end of their ‘Ten’ reunion tour , though Sarah revealed to OK! magazine that she’d love to reform some day.

Sarah Harding has admitted she sees a Girls Aloud reunion in the future, though fans could be in for a long wait.

Opening up about a potential reunion, Sarah said: “I don’t think it’ll happen any time soon, but I’d love the chance to do something again.

“A lot of our fans would love us to come back so we’ll have to see what happens.”

However, if they are going to get back together, they’re going to have to start speaking again first, with Sarah admitting she’s dropped out of touch with almost all of her bandmates.

“We’ve not seen each other properly for years but Nadine and I still message each other. Cheryl, Kimberley and Nicola are really close but Nadine and I are much more independent.

“We might have gone our separate ways but we were like sisters for years, so I’ll always care about them.”