Sarah Harding Wants Girls Aloud Reunion, But They'll Have To Start Speaking Again First

Sarah Harding has admitted she sees a Girls Aloud reunion in the future, though fans could be in for a long wait.
She and her bandmates called it a day back in 2013, at the end of their ‘Ten’ reunion tour, though Sarah revealed to OK! magazine that she’d love to reform some day.
Opening up about a potential reunion, Sarah said: “I don’t think it’ll happen any time soon, but I’d love the chance to do something again.
“A lot of our fans would love us to come back so we’ll have to see what happens.”
However, if they are going to get back together, they’re going to have to start speaking again first, with Sarah admitting she’s dropped out of touch with almost all of her bandmates.
“We’ve not seen each other properly for years but Nadine and I still message each other. Cheryl, Kimberley and Nicola are really close but Nadine and I are much more independent.
“We might have gone our separate ways but we were like sisters for years, so I’ll always care about them.”
The group’s split seemed amicable at first, though Nadine Coyle admitted shortly afterwards that had it been up to her, the group would have kept going.
A year later, she claimed her bandmates had planned the break-up behind her back, which bandmate Cheryl Fernandez-Versini vehemently denied, branding her “full of shit”.
Cheryl fumed: “She was the one who wanted to make a solo record. Which is why we took the hiatus.
“She wants to come out and say we broke the band up? No! She shouldn’t tell porkie pies. She should remember why we took the hiatus after seven years...”
Since the end of Girls Aloud, Nadine, Cheryl and Sarah have all released solo material, to varying degrees of success.
Kimberly, Nadine and, most recently, Cheryl have also started families, with the ‘Fight For This Love’ singer announcing last month that she and partner Liam Payne had welcomed their first child.
