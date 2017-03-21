Girls Befriend Estate Agent Viewing Their Family Home And Mum Is Mortified By What They Ask Him

A mum has shared how mortified she was when her two daughters befriended an estate agent valuing her home and just wouldn’t leave him alone.

Lorna Hayward, from London, shared a photo of her daughters wearing sunglasses next to the estate agent Dan.

Explaining what happened on Facebook, Hayward wrote on 16 March: “This is Dan. He just valued our flat.

“I had warned him that arriving in my only available slot of the day at 5pm was risky. Nevertheless, he rocked up.”