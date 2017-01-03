An emotional video of two sisters being given teddy bears with recordings of their late grandpa’s voice has left the internet in tears.

Mariana and Sarahy Ramos, from Oklahoma, US, had no idea the presents they opened at Christmas would have such a special addition.

They were told to squeeze the bears’ hands and both instantly broke down in tears when they heard their grandpa ‘speak’ to them.

Their older sister, Jennifer Ramos, tweeted the video of their reaction.

so my grandpa passed away tragically about a year ago and my aunt got my sisters a teddy bear that has a recording of my grandpas voice😢❤️ pic.twitter.com/zdjUaghISr — yenn (@y_jennifer2974) December 25, 2016

“My grandpa passed away tragically about a year ago and my aunt got my sisters a teddy bear that has a recording of my grandpa’s voice,” she wrote on 25 December.

Both the girls hugged their bears tight while their grandpa’s voice played back to them. “We’re used to having my grandpa around for the holidays,” Ramos told BuzzFeed News. “It’s been really sad for us not having him.” The video was retweeted nearly 70,000 times in one week and liked more than 110,000 times. And, as expected, everyone was floods of tears after watching the video (and were even tweeting the evidence).

