Girls Are Twice As Likely To Report Experiencing 'Emotional Problems' Than Boys

More than 800,000 children in Britain are suffering from mental health problems at any one time, according to the Office for National Statistics, but new research has revealed a huge gender imbalance in how this affects boys and girls.

Girls are much more likely to report experiencing ”emotional problems” than their male peers, according to research published today [10 January] by children’s mental health charity the Anna Freud Centre.

The survey, one of the largest ever focused on children and young people’s wellbeing in England, found that overall one in five 11-14-year-olds had experienced emotional and behavioural problems.

But when this was broken down, more than twice the proportion of girls self-reported experiencing an “emotional problem” than boys.